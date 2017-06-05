Sports Listen

Projection error keeps Lydia Ko at No. 1 on LPGA Tour

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An oversight by the women’s world golf ranking means Lydia Ko is still ranked No. 1.

The LPGA Tour said last week that projections from the world ranking showed Ariya Jutanugarn going to No. 1 because Ko didn’t play the ShopRite LPGA Classic and So Yeon Ryu missed the cut.

But the tour said Monday that its projections were based on the day they were calculated, instead of the day when the ranking is released. It inadvertently included a tournament from two years ago, which gave Ko an additional event. In the two-year formula, Ko has played 50 tournaments. The projection showed her at 51 tournaments.

The difference meant Ko stays at No. 1 by an average ranking of .01 points.

Jutanugarn is playing the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada this week and can become No. 1.

___

This story has been corrected to show the women’s world golf ranking, not the LPGA Tour, was in charge of the projections.

The Associated Press

