Lucas Pouille beats Feliciano Lopez to win Stuttgart Open

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 10:08 am < a min read
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

The No. 4-seeded Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, hit 29 aces and saved six of the seven break points he faced before claiming his third title in two hours and five minutes.

The 23-year-old Pouille, who saved a match point in his opener against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, was playing his third final of the season, his fifth overall.

