Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Luke Bryan opening Game…

Luke Bryan opening Game 6 broadcast from honky-tonk roof

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 2:33 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star and Predators fan Luke Bryan will open NBC’s broadcast of Game 6 on Sunday night singing a song from the rooftop of the honky-tonk Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge.

The two-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year will sing one song exclusively for the broadcast, according to the NHL. Bryan also will sing four songs at 7 p.m. that will be streamed live on NHL.com and shown on TV screens inside Bridgestone Arena before Pittsburgh plays Nashville and also for fans at watch parties in downtown Nashville.

Steve Mayer, NHL executive vice president and content officer, says the NHL wanted a way to cap the Predators’ last home game of the Stanley Cup Final in a memorable way.

Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Luke Bryan opening Game…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.