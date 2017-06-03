Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:51 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 1 5 29 26 12
New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19
Chicago 7 3 3 24 23 16
Orlando City 7 5 2 23 16 18
Columbus 7 7 1 22 23 24
New York 6 6 2 20 15 20
Atlanta United FC 5 5 3 18 28 20
New England 4 5 5 17 23 21
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
D.C. United 4 7 2 14 10 21
Montreal 3 4 4 13 18 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 4 25 19 10
Houston 7 5 2 23 27 21
Portland 6 5 3 21 24 21
FC Dallas 5 2 5 20 15 9
Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18
San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 2 17 19 19
Seattle 4 6 4 16 17 22
Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33
Real Salt Lake 4 9 2 14 13 29
Colorado 3 8 1 10 10 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus 3, Seattle 0

New England 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Orlando City 2, D.C. United 0

Houston 5, Real Salt Lake 1

Friday’s Games

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, June 3

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota United 0

Vancouver 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Los Angeles at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Soccer
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.