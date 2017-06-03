Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|8
|1
|5
|29
|26
|12
|New York City FC
|7
|5
|3
|24
|27
|19
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|24
|23
|16
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|2
|23
|16
|18
|Columbus
|7
|7
|1
|22
|23
|24
|New York
|6
|6
|2
|20
|15
|20
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|5
|3
|18
|28
|20
|New England
|4
|5
|5
|17
|23
|21
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|3
|15
|10
|21
|Montreal
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|19
|10
|Houston
|7
|5
|2
|23
|27
|21
|Portland
|6
|5
|3
|21
|24
|21
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|5
|20
|15
|9
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|18
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|16
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|19
|Seattle
|4
|6
|4
|16
|17
|22
|Minnesota United
|4
|8
|2
|14
|19
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|9
|2
|14
|13
|29
|Colorado
|3
|8
|1
|10
|10
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Columbus 3, Seattle 0
New England 2, New York City FC 2, tie
Orlando City 2, D.C. United 0
Houston 5, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 2, San Jose 0
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota United 0
Vancouver 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Los Angeles 0, D.C. United 0, tie
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.