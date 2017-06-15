Sports Listen

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 2:00 am 1 min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15
Chicago 8 3 4 28 25 16
New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19
Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18
Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26
New England 5 5 5 20 26 21
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Atlanta United FC 5 6 3 18 28 22
Montreal 4 4 5 17 20 19
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 5 26 20 11
Portland 7 5 3 24 26 21
FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 21 13
Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22
Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18
Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22
San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19
Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33
Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35
Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 17

Seattle at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Sports News
