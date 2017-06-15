Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|8
|2
|5
|29
|26
|15
|Chicago
|8
|3
|4
|28
|25
|16
|New York City FC
|7
|5
|3
|24
|27
|19
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|3
|24
|16
|18
|Columbus
|7
|8
|1
|22
|24
|26
|New England
|5
|5
|5
|20
|26
|21
|New York
|6
|7
|2
|20
|15
|21
|Atlanta United FC
|5
|6
|3
|18
|28
|22
|Montreal
|4
|4
|5
|17
|20
|19
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|3
|15
|10
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|20
|11
|Portland
|7
|5
|3
|24
|26
|21
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|5
|23
|21
|13
|Houston
|7
|6
|2
|23
|27
|22
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|18
|Seattle
|5
|6
|4
|19
|18
|22
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|16
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|8
|2
|14
|19
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|10
|2
|14
|15
|35
|Colorado
|4
|8
|1
|13
|12
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.