Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|9
|3
|4
|31
|27
|17
|Toronto FC
|8
|2
|5
|29
|26
|15
|New York City FC
|8
|5
|3
|27
|29
|20
|Orlando City
|7
|5
|4
|25
|19
|21
|Columbus
|7
|9
|1
|22
|25
|29
|Atlanta United FC
|6
|6
|3
|21
|31
|23
|New England
|5
|6
|5
|20
|27
|23
|New York
|6
|7
|2
|20
|15
|21
|Montreal
|4
|4
|6
|18
|23
|22
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|4
|16
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|4
|7
|3
|15
|10
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|20
|11
|Portland
|7
|5
|3
|24
|26
|21
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|5
|23
|21
|13
|Houston
|7
|6
|2
|23
|27
|22
|Vancouver
|6
|6
|1
|19
|18
|18
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|16
|20
|Seattle
|5
|7
|4
|19
|19
|24
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|3
|18
|19
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|8
|2
|14
|19
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|10
|2
|14
|15
|35
|Colorado
|4
|8
|1
|13
|12
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
Chicago 2, New England 1
Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.