Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15 Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17 New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21 Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29 Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23 New England 5 6 5 20 27 23 New York 6 7 2 20 15 21 Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22 Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18 D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11 Portland 7 5 3 24 26 21 FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 21 13 Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22 San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20 Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18 Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24 Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19 Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33 Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35 Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 17

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New York at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.