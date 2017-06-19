Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 9 2 5 32 28 15 Chicago 9 3 4 31 27 17 New York City FC 8 5 3 27 29 20 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 19 21 New York 7 7 2 23 17 21 Columbus 7 9 1 22 25 29 Atlanta United FC 6 6 3 21 31 23 New England 5 6 5 20 27 23 Montreal 4 4 6 18 23 22 Philadelphia 4 7 4 16 20 20 D.C. United 4 8 3 15 10 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 4 6 27 20 11 FC Dallas 6 3 6 24 22 14 Houston 7 6 3 24 29 24 Portland 7 6 3 24 27 23 Vancouver 6 6 2 20 19 19 San Jose 5 6 5 20 16 20 Los Angeles 5 5 4 19 21 21 Seattle 5 7 4 19 19 24 Real Salt Lake 5 10 2 17 16 35 Colorado 5 8 1 16 14 19 Minnesota United 4 9 2 14 19 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

New York City FC 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

Chicago 2, New England 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie

Colorado 2, Portland 1

FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0

Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

Sunday’s Games

New York 2, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, June 21

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 23

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.