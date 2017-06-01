Man City signs goalkeeper Moraes for $45M from Benfica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed Ederson Moraes from Benfica for 40 million euros ($45 million), making the Brazilian the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

The fee has only been eclipsed by the 53 million euros that Juventus paid Parma for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Benfica said Thursday that half of the fee will go to third parties, including the 23-year-old keeper’s former Brazilian team, Rio Ave.