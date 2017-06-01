Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man City signs goalkeeper…

Man City signs goalkeeper Moraes for $45M from Benfica

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 5:31 am < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed Ederson Moraes from Benfica for 40 million euros ($45 million), making the Brazilian the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

The fee has only been eclipsed by the 53 million euros that Juventus paid Parma for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Benfica said Thursday that half of the fee will go to third parties, including the 23-year-old keeper’s former Brazilian team, Rio Ave.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Man City signs goalkeeper…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.