Man shouts at Lions players, removed from team facility

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:31 pm < a min read
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A man had to be escorted from the Detroit Lions’ minicamp after approaching a field and shouting as players and coaches were holding practice.

The man went past an unlocked gate Tuesday and approached the field, at one point yelling “Yo, 59!” Lions employees prevented him from getting closer as he continued to scream toward the players and coaches. He was guided down a path toward the parking lot at the team headquarters in Allen Park, Michigan.

Team spokesman Bill Keenist says the man was escorted off the premises, declining further comment.

Allen Park police had no immediate comment.

