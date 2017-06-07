Mancini hits 2 HRs as Orioles beat Pirates 9-6 in 11 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, then hit a three-run drive in the 11th to give the Baltimore Orioles a 9-6 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Baltimore trailed 6-1 in the eighth before rallying for a second straight night. Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the eighth, Mancini’s pinch-hit home run capped a four-run ninth and the rookie applied the finisher against Wade LeBlanc (3-2) in the 11th.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the Pirates were 91-3 when leading after eight innings. Now they are 91-5 — including 21-3 this season.