Margaret Court reaffirms opposition to gay marriage

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:50 pm < a min read
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Former tennis great Margaret Court, now a Christian pastor, has taken to the pulpit to defend her opposition to same-sex marriage.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said in a letter to The West Australian newspaper last month that she would stop flying Qantas Airways “where possible” because the Australian airline “has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage.”

The comments drew a rebuke from many in the tennis world. Martina Navratilova wrote an open letter criticizing Court and recommended that tennis officials rename the arena that bears the Australian’s name at Melbourne Park.

The New York Times reports that Court addressed the controversy Sunday while speaking to congregants at a Pentecostal church where she serves as pastor. The Times reports that Court told congregants: “This isn’t about the Margaret Court Arena. This is about the truth.”

