Mariners 7, Rangers 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .346 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Haniger rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .319 Cano 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .289 Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Seager 3b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .263 Valencia 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .264 Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .206 Smith ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Totals 36 7 11 5 3 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .262 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Mazara lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Beltre dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Gomez cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .253 Gallo 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .194 Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .221 Kozma 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .129 a-Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Totals 30 3 4 2 5 5

Seattle 401 000 020—7 11 0 Texas 020 000 100—3 4 1

a-walked for Kozma in the 7th.

E_Andrus (11). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Cruz (13), Seager 3 (16). HR_Valencia (7), off Darvish; Gomez (6), off Bergman. RBIs_Seager 3 (41), Valencia 2 (37), Gomez 2 (21). SB_Cano (1), Dyson (17). CS_Valencia (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Cano 2, Seager 3, Smith); Texas 2 (Mazara 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 16; Texas 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Haniger, Dyson, Cruz. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Seattle 1 (Cano, Smith, Valencia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bergman, W, 4-4 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 77 5.44 Rzepczynski, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.93 Cishek, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 21 5.00 Pazos 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.10 Vincent, H, 7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.95 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.38 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 6-5 5 8 5 5 1 6 99 3.35 Jeffress 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 5.59 Alvarez 2-3 1 2 1 2 1 33 3.75 Kela 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.16 Bush 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.25 Frieri 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Pazos pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, Pazos 2-1, Vincent 2-0, Kela 2-0, Frieri 1-0. HBP_Darvish (Smith), Cishek (Chirinos), Bush (Heredia). WP_Pazos, Alvarez. PB_Chirinos (1).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.

T_3:43. A_31,552 (48,114).