Mariners 7, Rangers 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.319
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Seager 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|5
|3
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Mazara lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Gomez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Gallo 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Kozma 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|a-Napoli ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|2
|5
|5
|Seattle
|401
|000
|020—7
|11
|0
|Texas
|020
|000
|100—3
|4
|1
a-walked for Kozma in the 7th.
E_Andrus (11). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Cruz (13), Seager 3 (16). HR_Valencia (7), off Darvish; Gomez (6), off Bergman. RBIs_Seager 3 (41), Valencia 2 (37), Gomez 2 (21). SB_Cano (1), Dyson (17). CS_Valencia (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Cano 2, Seager 3, Smith); Texas 2 (Mazara 2). RISP_Seattle 4 for 16; Texas 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Haniger, Dyson, Cruz. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Seattle 1 (Cano, Smith, Valencia).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bergman, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|77
|5.44
|Rzepczynski, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.93
|Cishek, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.00
|Pazos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.10
|Vincent, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.95
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 6-5
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|99
|3.35
|Jeffress
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|5.59
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|33
|3.75
|Kela
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.16
|Bush
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Frieri
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Pazos pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, Pazos 2-1, Vincent 2-0, Kela 2-0, Frieri 1-0. HBP_Darvish (Smith), Cishek (Chirinos), Bush (Heredia). WP_Pazos, Alvarez. PB_Chirinos (1).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Joe West.
T_3:43. A_31,552 (48,114).