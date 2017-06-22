Sports Listen

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:36 am < a min read
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .251
Castellanos 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .266
Martinez rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .307
Upton lf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .269
Hicks dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .310
Mahtook cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .245
a-Presley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
McCann c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .182
b-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Totals 36 5 12 5 3 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .341
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .354
Cano 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .281
Cruz dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .296
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .319
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .252
Totals 33 7 9 7 3 12
Detroit 001 102 001—5 12 0
Seattle 000 003 40x—7 9 1

a-popped out for Mahtook in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Dyson (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Martinez (8), Cano (12), Cruz (15). HR_McCann (8), off Paxton; Kinsler (7), off Diaz; Haniger (6), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (17), Upton 3 (48), McCann (19), Gamel (22), Cano 2 (42), Cruz 3 (58), Haniger (21). CS_Upton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias); Seattle 2 (Valencia 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Seattle 5 for 7.

GIDP_Castellanos, Martinez.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Valencia), (Seager, Cano, Valencia).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 11 110 4.52
Greene, L, 1-1, BS, 2-2 1 3 4 4 2 1 24 2.65
Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.48
Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.53
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 5 1-3 9 4 3 2 8 101 3.39
Zych, W, 3-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.08
Vincent, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.80
Diaz, S, 12-14 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0, Wilson 1-1, Zych 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:16. A_18,526 (47,476).

