Mariners 7, Tigers 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Castellanos 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Martinez rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Hicks dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Presley ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|b-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|3
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.354
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|3
|12
|Detroit
|001
|102
|001—5
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|003
|40x—7
|9
|1
a-popped out for Mahtook in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
E_Dyson (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Martinez (8), Cano (12), Cruz (15). HR_McCann (8), off Paxton; Kinsler (7), off Diaz; Haniger (6), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (17), Upton 3 (48), McCann (19), Gamel (22), Cano 2 (42), Cruz 3 (58), Haniger (21). CS_Upton (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias); Seattle 2 (Valencia 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Seattle 5 for 7.
GIDP_Castellanos, Martinez.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Valencia), (Seager, Cano, Valencia).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|11
|110
|4.52
|Greene, L, 1-1, BS, 2-2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|24
|2.65
|Wilson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.48
|Saupold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.53
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|3
|2
|8
|101
|3.39
|Zych, W, 3-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.08
|Vincent, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.80
|Diaz, S, 12-14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0, Wilson 1-1, Zych 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:16. A_18,526 (47,476).