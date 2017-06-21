Sports Listen

Marlins 2, Nationals 1

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 3:00 pm < a min read
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .289
Lind 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Drew 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .347
Raburn lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .323
Lobaton c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .147
Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .147
Totals 29 1 5 1 2 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Stanton rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276
Yelich cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Dietrich 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Ellis c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204
1-Urena pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .056
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Straily p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .040
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Realmuto ph-c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .287
Totals 26 2 2 1 1 11
Washington 000 010 000—1 5 1
Miami 000 000 02x—2 2 0

a-grounded out for Straily in the 6th. b-reached on error for Barraclough in the 8th.

1-ran for Ellis in the 8th.

E_Lind (4). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 3. HR_Raburn (1), off Straily. RBIs_Raburn (1), Stanton (47). CS_Raburn (1). S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Turner 2); Miami 1 (Realmuto). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Miami 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Riddle. GIDP_Lind.

DP_Miami 1 (Bour, Riddle).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, L, 8-5 8 2 2 0 1 11 121 2.09
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily 6 3 1 1 1 6 98 3.43
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.38
Barraclough, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.34
Ramos, S, 10-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.96

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barraclough 1-0. HBP_Scherzer 2 (Dietrich,Gordon). WP_Barraclough, Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Clint Fagan.

T_2:39. A_22,659 (36,742).

