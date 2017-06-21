Marlins 2, Nationals 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Lind 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Drew 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Raburn lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Lobaton c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.147
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Yelich cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Dietrich 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Ellis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|1-Urena pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Straily p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Realmuto ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|26
|2
|2
|1
|1
|11
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|02x—2
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Straily in the 6th. b-reached on error for Barraclough in the 8th.
1-ran for Ellis in the 8th.
E_Lind (4). LOB_Washington 4, Miami 3. HR_Raburn (1), off Straily. RBIs_Raburn (1), Stanton (47). CS_Raburn (1). S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Turner 2); Miami 1 (Realmuto). RISP_Washington 0 for 1; Miami 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Riddle. GIDP_Lind.
DP_Miami 1 (Bour, Riddle).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 8-5
|8
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|121
|2.09
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|98
|3.43
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.38
|Barraclough, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.34
|Ramos, S, 10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.96
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barraclough 1-0. HBP_Scherzer 2 (Dietrich,Gordon). WP_Barraclough, Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Clint Fagan.
T_2:39. A_22,659 (36,742).