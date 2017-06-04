Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Descalso 2b 5 2 2 2 0 3 .225 Herrmann lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .306 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .280 Owings rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .296 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Fuentes cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .188 Shipley p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Totals 35 5 8 5 5 12

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Stanton rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Ozuna lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .325 Dietrich 3b 3 2 1 2 0 1 .212 Moore 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .212 Ellis c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .209 Riddle ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .261 Worley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 McGowan p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 6 12 6 4 5

Arizona 101 300 000—5 8 2 Miami 031 010 10x—6 12 1

a-grounded out for Barraclough in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wittgren in the 7th.

E_Goldschmidt (4), Iannetta (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Arizona 8, Miami 11. 2B_Descalso 2 (5), Goldschmidt (14), Lamb (11), Fuentes (1), Stanton (13), Ozuna (9), Dietrich (7). HR_Moore (2), off Shipley. RBIs_Descalso 2 (15), Goldschmidt 2 (45), Owings (30), Dietrich 2 (15), Moore 3 (8), Ellis (2). SB_Gordon (18). CS_Goldschmidt (3). SF_Dietrich 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Descalso 2, Owings, Iannetta, Shipley); Miami 7 (Stanton 2, Dietrich, Ellis, Riddle 2, Bour). RISP_Arizona 3 for 12; Miami 2 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Herrmann, Owings, Moore, Ozuna. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shipley 5 7 5 4 3 3 102 7.00 De La Rosa, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 4.22 Bradley 1 3 0 0 0 1 29 1.40 Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.21 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Worley 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 5 72 6.59 McGowan 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 3.45 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.24 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.24 Wittgren, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.86 Phelps, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.79 Ramos, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-1, Chafin 1-0, McGowan 1-1. WP_McGowan.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32. A_20,387 (36,742).