Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Descalso 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.225
|Herrmann lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.280
|Owings rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Fuentes cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Shipley p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|5
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Yelich cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Dietrich 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Moore 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.212
|Ellis c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Worley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McGowan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|4
|5
|Arizona
|101
|300
|000—5
|8
|2
|Miami
|031
|010
|10x—6
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Barraclough in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wittgren in the 7th.
E_Goldschmidt (4), Iannetta (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Arizona 8, Miami 11. 2B_Descalso 2 (5), Goldschmidt (14), Lamb (11), Fuentes (1), Stanton (13), Ozuna (9), Dietrich (7). HR_Moore (2), off Shipley. RBIs_Descalso 2 (15), Goldschmidt 2 (45), Owings (30), Dietrich 2 (15), Moore 3 (8), Ellis (2). SB_Gordon (18). CS_Goldschmidt (3). SF_Dietrich 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Descalso 2, Owings, Iannetta, Shipley); Miami 7 (Stanton 2, Dietrich, Ellis, Riddle 2, Bour). RISP_Arizona 3 for 12; Miami 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Herrmann, Owings, Moore, Ozuna. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shipley
|5
|7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|102
|7.00
|De La Rosa, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.22
|Bradley
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|1.40
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.21
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Worley
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|72
|6.59
|McGowan
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.45
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.24
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.24
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.86
|Phelps, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.79
|Ramos, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.19
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-1, Chafin 1-0, McGowan 1-1. WP_McGowan.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:32. A_20,387 (36,742).