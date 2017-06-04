Sports Listen

Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 4:55 pm 1 min read
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Descalso 2b 5 2 2 2 0 3 .225
Herrmann lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .306
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .280
Owings rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .296
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .221
Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .270
Fuentes cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .188
Shipley p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Totals 35 5 8 5 5 12
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .284
Stanton rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Yelich cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Ozuna lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .325
Dietrich 3b 3 2 1 2 0 1 .212
Moore 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .212
Ellis c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .209
Riddle ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .261
Worley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
McGowan p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 12 6 4 5
Arizona 101 300 000—5 8 2
Miami 031 010 10x—6 12 1

a-grounded out for Barraclough in the 6th. b-grounded out for Wittgren in the 7th.

E_Goldschmidt (4), Iannetta (1), Gordon (5). LOB_Arizona 8, Miami 11. 2B_Descalso 2 (5), Goldschmidt (14), Lamb (11), Fuentes (1), Stanton (13), Ozuna (9), Dietrich (7). HR_Moore (2), off Shipley. RBIs_Descalso 2 (15), Goldschmidt 2 (45), Owings (30), Dietrich 2 (15), Moore 3 (8), Ellis (2). SB_Gordon (18). CS_Goldschmidt (3). SF_Dietrich 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Descalso 2, Owings, Iannetta, Shipley); Miami 7 (Stanton 2, Dietrich, Ellis, Riddle 2, Bour). RISP_Arizona 3 for 12; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Herrmann, Owings, Moore, Ozuna. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shipley 5 7 5 4 3 3 102 7.00
De La Rosa, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 20 4.22
Bradley 1 3 0 0 0 1 29 1.40
Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.21
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Worley 3 2-3 6 5 5 3 5 72 6.59
McGowan 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 3.45
Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.24
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.24
Wittgren, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.86
Phelps, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.79
Ramos, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.19

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-1, Chafin 1-0, McGowan 1-1. WP_McGowan.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:32. A_20,387 (36,742).

