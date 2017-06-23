Rogers, Marlins agree to $3.4 million signing bonus.

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have agreed to minor league contracts with their top three draft picks, reaching a deal with No. 13 overall selection Trevor Rogers that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

Miami also announced agreements Friday with No. 36 overall pick Brian Miller ($1,888,800) and No. 51 pick Joe Dunand ($1.2 million). Rogers is a left-handed pitcher who just finished high school in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Miller is a center fielder who played at North Carolina. Dunand is a shortstop from North Carolina State.

The Marlins have signed 28 picks from this year’s draft class.

Rogers, the nephew of former Marlins outfielder Cody Ross, will report to the Gulf Coast League Marlins.

Advertisement

Dunand, a nephew of now-retired slugger Alex Rodriguez, will be going to Class A Greensboro in the South Atlantic League. The Marlins say Miller is also going to Greensboro.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball