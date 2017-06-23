Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rogers, Marlins agree to…

Rogers, Marlins agree to $3.4 million signing bonus.

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 5:06 pm < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins have agreed to minor league contracts with their top three draft picks, reaching a deal with No. 13 overall selection Trevor Rogers that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

Miami also announced agreements Friday with No. 36 overall pick Brian Miller ($1,888,800) and No. 51 pick Joe Dunand ($1.2 million). Rogers is a left-handed pitcher who just finished high school in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Miller is a center fielder who played at North Carolina. Dunand is a shortstop from North Carolina State.

The Marlins have signed 28 picks from this year’s draft class.

Rogers, the nephew of former Marlins outfielder Cody Ross, will report to the Gulf Coast League Marlins.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Dunand, a nephew of now-retired slugger Alex Rodriguez, will be going to Class A Greensboro in the South Atlantic League. The Marlins say Miller is also going to Greensboro.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rogers, Marlins agree to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.