Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Matt Kemp's 2-run HR…

Matt Kemp’s 2-run HR in 11th lifts Braves past Giants 5-3

By CHARLES ODUM June 22, 2017 12:12 am < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the 11th inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

The homer, the third of the game for Atlanta, was Kemp’s seventh game-ending shot of his career.

Gearrin (1-2) walked Nick Markakis with one out before Kemp’s homer barely cleared the right field wall..

Matt Adams hit a two-run homer and Tyler Flowers also homered off Jeff Samardzija.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Braves Sean Newcomb, who gave up one run in six innings, was denied his first win when Hunter Pence’s homer off Braves closer Jim Johnson tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth. It was Johnson’s fifth blown save in 18 chances.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Matt Kemp's 2-run HR…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution ratified

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.