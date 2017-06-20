Sports Listen

Maybin lifts Angels to 8-3 win as Yankees lose 7th in row

By RONALD BLUM June 20, 2017 10:45 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat New York 8-3 Tuesday night to extend the Yankees’ losing streak to seven games — their longest in a single season since April 2007.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as New York climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

But then Cameron drove the second pitch from Clippard (1-4) into the left-field seats, Kole Calhoun doubled to the right-center gap, Albert Pujols flied out to the center-field warning track and Yunel Escobar hit an RBI triple just over the glove of a leaping Brett Gardner at the left-field wall.

Clippard walked off to boos after allowing runs for the third time in four outings.

Sports News
