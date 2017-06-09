Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCaughan, Long Beach St…

McCaughan, Long Beach St beat Cal State Fullerton in game 1

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:13 pm < a min read
Share

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Darren McCaughan pitched seven scoreless innings and Luke Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 3-0 on Friday night in Game 1 of the Long Beach super regional.

McCaughan (9-2) allowed two hits and walked two while striking out nine for Long Beach State (42-18-1), which had its 12th shutout of the season.

Lucas Tancas scored Jarren Duran with a single up the middle, Ramsey Romano followed with an RBI double and scored on a Rasmussen double to right field to make it 3-0 in the first inning.

Cal State Fullerton (37-22) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, but Chris Rivera struck out Hunter Cullen and Chris Hudgins for his 13th save.

Advertisement

Taylor Bryant went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Titans. Starter Connor Seabold (11-5) gave up seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCaughan, Long Beach St…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.