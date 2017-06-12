Sports Listen

Men’s soccer team at Merchant Marine Academy suspended

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:27 pm < a min read
KINGS POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The men’s soccer team at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has been suspended pending an investigation.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2svhJ8N ) reports the academy’s superintendent, Rear Admiral James Helis, sent an email to students and faculty last week saying upperclassmen on the soccer team were under investigation and that he was suspending the team.

The probe is being conducted by the Office of Inspector General in the U.S. Department of Transportation, the academy’s overseer.

Federal officials declined to comment on the investigation, but Republican Congressman Peter King told Newsday the matter was related to an “incident that occurred on a team bus.”

Last year, a program that places academy midshipmen on commercial vessels was temporary suspended amid concerns about sexual abuse and bullying.

The Merchant Marine Academy is one of five military service academies.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

