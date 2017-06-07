Mercury-Fever, Box

Sports Listen

PHOENIX (98)

Griner 15-19 8-10 38, Little 3-4 1-1 7, Robinson 2-6 5-5 9, Talbot 4-5 2-2 11, Taurasi 4-18 6-7 17, Cannon 1-1 0-0 2, George 0-0 0-0 0, L.Mitchell 4-10 3-4 14, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 25-29 98.

INDIANA (90)

Coleman 1-5 3-3 5, Dupree 6-13 11-12 23, January 0-1 0-0 0, Larkins 4-6 0-0 8, T.Mitchell 3-9 8-8 14, Achonwa 0-0 0-0 0, Colhado 0-0 0-0 0, Gwathmey 2-2 0-0 5, Johnson 3-8 4-4 10, Pohlen 0-0 1-1 1, Wheeler 7-16 9-10 24. Totals 26-60 36-38 90.

Phoenix 14 26 18 20 20—98
Indiana 21 12 20 25 12—90

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-25 (L.Mitchell 3-7, Taurasi 3-13, Talbot 1-1, Turner 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Indiana 2-8 (Gwathmey 1-1, Wheeler 1-4, T.Mitchell 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Little, Griner. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Griner 9), Indiana 32 (Larkins 7). Assists_Phoenix 25 (L.Mitchell 7), Indiana 8 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 26, Indiana 29. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second 2, Phoenix team 2. A_5,702 (18,165).

