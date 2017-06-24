Sports Listen

Mercury-Storm, Box

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017
PHOENIX (85)

Griner 9-14 7-8 25, Little 3-8 0-0 6, Robinson 5-9 0-0 10, Talbot 2-3 0-0 5, Taurasi 7-21 5-5 25, Cannon 0-1 0-0 0, George 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-6 1-1 5, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 32-69 13-14 85.

SEATTLE (82)

Bird 5-13 1-1 14, Clark 2-4 0-0 5, Langhorne 8-13 0-1 16, Loyd 6-14 4-4 18, Stewart 5-9 9-12 21, Quinn 1-2 0-0 3, Swords 0-0 2-2 2, Tokashiki 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 28-59 17-22 82.

Phoenix 22 28 23 12—85
Seattle 21 22 24 15—82

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-25 (Taurasi 6-17, Talbot 1-1, Turner 1-2, Mitchell 0-2, Little 0-3), Seattle 9-22 (Bird 3-8, Loyd 2-4, Stewart 2-4, Quinn 1-2, Clark 1-2, Whitcomb 0-2). Fouled Out_Langhorne, Little. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Griner 9), Seattle 25 (Stewart 8). Assists_Phoenix 13 (Taurasi 4), Seattle 19 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Seattle 21. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second, Phoenix team. A_7,796 (17,072).

