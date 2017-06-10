Mets 6, Braves 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lagares cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Conforto rf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .293 Cespedes lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .279 Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .315 Cabrera ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .243 T.Rivera 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .248 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Reynolds 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Rivera c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279 Gsellman p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .105 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker 2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .263 Totals 33 6 7 6 5 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Phillips 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .297 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .344 M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Santana lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 c-Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .332 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Totals 36 1 6 1 2 7

New York 010 000 014—6 7 3 Atlanta 000 000 010—1 6 2

a-lined out for Motte in the 7th. b-struck out for T.Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Cabrera 2 (10), Reyes (6), M.Adams (1), Newcomb (1). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Lagares (4), Phillips (13). HR_Cespedes (7), off Jackson; Phillips (4), off Salas. RBIs_Cespedes 4 (14), Flores (17), T.Rivera (11), Phillips (18). SF_Flores, T.Rivera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cabrera, Reyes, Gsellman); Atlanta 6 (Phillips, Flowers, Santana 2, Ruiz, Newcomb). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Markakis. LIDP_Lagares.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Motte, M.Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman, W, 5-3 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 4 106 4.95 Blevins, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.11 Salas, H, 11 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.46 Edgin 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.49 Reed, S, 10-12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 0-1 6 1-3 4 1 0 2 7 96 0.00 Motte 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.25 Jackson 2 3 5 5 2 2 37 4.91

Edgin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Reed 2-0, Motte 1-0. HBP_Jackson 2 (Conforto,Walker). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_27,684 (41,500).