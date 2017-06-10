Mets 6, Braves 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lagares cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Conforto rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.293
|Cespedes lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.279
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|T.Rivera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Rivera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Gsellman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Phillips 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|c-Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Newcomb p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|New York
|010
|000
|014—6
|7
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|2
a-lined out for Motte in the 7th. b-struck out for T.Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Cabrera 2 (10), Reyes (6), M.Adams (1), Newcomb (1). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Lagares (4), Phillips (13). HR_Cespedes (7), off Jackson; Phillips (4), off Salas. RBIs_Cespedes 4 (14), Flores (17), T.Rivera (11), Phillips (18). SF_Flores, T.Rivera.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cabrera, Reyes, Gsellman); Atlanta 6 (Phillips, Flowers, Santana 2, Ruiz, Newcomb). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Markakis. LIDP_Lagares.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Motte, M.Adams).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman, W, 5-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|106
|4.95
|Blevins, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.11
|Salas, H, 11
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.46
|Edgin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.49
|Reed, S, 10-12
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 0-1
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|7
|96
|0.00
|Motte
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.25
|Jackson
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|37
|4.91
Edgin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Reed 2-0, Motte 1-0. HBP_Jackson 2 (Conforto,Walker). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:05. A_27,684 (41,500).