When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Mets 6, Braves 1

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:21 pm 1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lagares cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Conforto rf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .293
Cespedes lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .279
Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .315
Cabrera ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .243
T.Rivera 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .248
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Reynolds 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Reyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Rivera c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279
Gsellman p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .105
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker 2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 33 6 7 6 5 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .300
Phillips 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .344
M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Santana lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
c-Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .332
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Newcomb p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Totals 36 1 6 1 2 7
New York 010 000 014—6 7 3
Atlanta 000 000 010—1 6 2

a-lined out for Motte in the 7th. b-struck out for T.Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Cabrera 2 (10), Reyes (6), M.Adams (1), Newcomb (1). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Lagares (4), Phillips (13). HR_Cespedes (7), off Jackson; Phillips (4), off Salas. RBIs_Cespedes 4 (14), Flores (17), T.Rivera (11), Phillips (18). SF_Flores, T.Rivera.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Cabrera, Reyes, Gsellman); Atlanta 6 (Phillips, Flowers, Santana 2, Ruiz, Newcomb). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Markakis. LIDP_Lagares.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Motte, M.Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman, W, 5-3 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 4 106 4.95
Blevins, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.11
Salas, H, 11 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 5.46
Edgin 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.49
Reed, S, 10-12 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb, L, 0-1 6 1-3 4 1 0 2 7 96 0.00
Motte 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.25
Jackson 2 3 5 5 2 2 37 4.91

Edgin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Edgin 1-0, Reed 2-0, Motte 1-0. HBP_Jackson 2 (Conforto,Walker). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_27,684 (41,500).

