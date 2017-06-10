Mets 8, Braves 1

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Cnforto lf 3 1 0 0 Da.Sntn cf 4 0 0 0 J.Reyes ss 3 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0 Bruce rf 5 2 2 3 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 3 1 2 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 5 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 Flores 3b 5 2 4 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn cf 4 0 1 0 K.Szuki c 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 1 2 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 T.d’Arn c 4 0 0 1 Camargo 3b-lf 3 0 2 1 Matz p 3 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 T.Rvera ph 1 1 1 2 L.Adams ph 1 0 1 0 Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Pill p 0 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0 O’Flhrt p 0 0 0 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 31 1 5 1

New York 000 031 022—8 Atlanta 000 000 100—1

E_Da.Santana (2), M.Adams (2). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Flores 2 (8), Granderson (14), Lagares (5), Swanson (9). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bruce (16), T.Rivera (2). SB_J.Reyes (8). SF_T.d’Arnaud (1). S_J.Reyes (3), Wisler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Matz W,1-0 7 5 1 1 1 2 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pill 1 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Wisler L,0-1 6 6 4 4 3 7 Freeman 1 0 0 0 2 1 O’Flaherty 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 2 Motte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.

T_2:41. A_40,174 (41,500).