Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mets 8, Braves 1

Mets 8, Braves 1

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 8:55 pm < a min read
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cnforto lf 3 1 0 0 Da.Sntn cf 4 0 0 0
J.Reyes ss 3 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 0 1 0
Bruce rf 5 2 2 3 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
N.Wlker 2b 3 1 2 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 0 0
Duda 1b 5 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0
Flores 3b 5 2 4 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0
Grndrsn cf 4 0 1 0 K.Szuki c 4 0 0 0
Lagares cf 1 0 1 2 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0
T.d’Arn c 4 0 0 1 Camargo 3b-lf 3 0 2 1
Matz p 3 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
T.Rvera ph 1 1 1 2 L.Adams ph 1 0 1 0
Ne.Rmrz p 0 0 0 0 S.Frman p 0 0 0 0
Pill p 0 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0
O’Flhrt p 0 0 0 0
Motte p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 31 1 5 1
New York 000 031 022—8
Atlanta 000 000 100—1

E_Da.Santana (2), M.Adams (2). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Flores 2 (8), Granderson (14), Lagares (5), Swanson (9). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bruce (16), T.Rivera (2). SB_J.Reyes (8). SF_T.d’Arnaud (1). S_J.Reyes (3), Wisler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz W,1-0 7 5 1 1 1 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pill 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Wisler L,0-1 6 6 4 4 3 7
Freeman 1 0 0 0 2 1
O’Flaherty 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 2
Motte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.

T_2:41. A_40,174 (41,500).

