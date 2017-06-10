Mets 8, Braves 1

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cnforto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Reyes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 3b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Szuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.d’Arn c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo 3b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Matz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rvera ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ne.Rmrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Flhrt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|031
|022—8
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Da.Santana (2), M.Adams (2). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Flores 2 (8), Granderson (14), Lagares (5), Swanson (9). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bruce (16), T.Rivera (2). SB_J.Reyes (8). SF_T.d’Arnaud (1). S_J.Reyes (3), Wisler (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Matz W,1-0
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Wisler L,0-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|O’Flaherty
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Motte
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.
T_2:41. A_40,174 (41,500).