Mets 8, Braves 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .289 Reyes ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .184 Bruce rf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .258 Walker 2b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .269 Duda 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .255 Flores 3b 5 2 4 0 0 0 .333 Granderson cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .204 Lagares cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .266 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 1 0 3 .216 Matz p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Rivera ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 8 12 8 5 11

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Phillips 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Markakis rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .280 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .325 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .216 Camargo 3b-lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .280 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-L.Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298 O’Flaherty p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 5 1 2 3

New York 000 031 022—8 12 0 Atlanta 000 000 100—1 5 2

a-singled for Wisler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 7th. c-homered for Matz in the 8th.

E_Santana (2), M.Adams (2). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Flores 2 (8), Granderson (14), Lagares (5), Swanson (9). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bruce (16), off Wisler; Rivera (2), off O’Flaherty. RBIs_Bruce 3 (43), d’Arnaud (21), Rivera 2 (13), Lagares 2 (5), Camargo (5). SB_Reyes (8). SF_d’Arnaud. S_Reyes, Wisler.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Duda 2, Granderson, d’Arnaud 2, Matz); Atlanta 2 (Phillips, Kemp). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Atlanta 1 for 4.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 2 98 1.29 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 7.08 Pill 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.75 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler, L, 0-1 6 6 4 4 3 7 94 6.60 Freeman 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.65 O’Flaherty 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 2 33 7.85 Motte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Motte 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.

T_2:41. A_40,174 (41,500).