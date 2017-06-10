Mets 8, Braves 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Reyes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Bruce rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Walker 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Duda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.255
|Flores 3b
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Granderson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Matz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Rivera ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Markakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Camargo 3b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|O’Flaherty p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|3
|New York
|000
|031
|022—8
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|2
a-singled for Wisler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 7th. c-homered for Matz in the 8th.
E_Santana (2), M.Adams (2). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 6. 2B_Flores 2 (8), Granderson (14), Lagares (5), Swanson (9). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Bruce (16), off Wisler; Rivera (2), off O’Flaherty. RBIs_Bruce 3 (43), d’Arnaud (21), Rivera 2 (13), Lagares 2 (5), Camargo (5). SB_Reyes (8). SF_d’Arnaud. S_Reyes, Wisler.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Duda 2, Granderson, d’Arnaud 2, Matz); Atlanta 2 (Phillips, Kemp). RISP_New York 4 for 15; Atlanta 1 for 4.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 1-0
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|98
|1.29
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|7.08
|Pill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.75
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler, L, 0-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|94
|6.60
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|1.65
|O’Flaherty
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|33
|7.85
|Motte
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Motte 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ben May.
T_2:41. A_40,174 (41,500).