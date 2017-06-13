Sports Listen

Mets place SS Cabrera on DL day after 2-homer game

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 3:16 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have placed Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled with a left thumb sprain, a day after the shortstop hit two home runs in a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets announced the move Tuesday before a game against the Cubs.

Cabrera was on the DL last month for a left thumb sprain, which happened while diving for a grounder. He hit .222 with three home runs and six RBIs in 16 games after returning on May 25.

Cabrera’s two homers on Monday came after an ominous start to the game, when the usually sure-handed infielder let a routine popup bounce off his glove after bumping third baseman Jose Reyes. Cabrera has 11 errors this season, four more than he made all of last year.

New York recalled infielder T.J. Rivera from Triple-A Las Vegas.

