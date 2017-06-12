Mets slugger Cespedes leaves game with sore left heel

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has left the game against the Cubs because of a sore left heel.

Cespedes went 1 for 3 on Monday night before being pulled.

On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.