PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee second baseman Jonathan Villar was taken off the field on a cart in the eighth inning of Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Villar made a diving stop of Chris Herrmann’s sharp grounder in short right field and twisted to throw the runner out but then fell down in obvious pain.

He tried to get off the field without the cart but trainers eventually decided to take Villar away on the vehicle.