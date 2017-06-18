Minnesota United-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|0—0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Movsisyan, 5, 84th minute.
Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando.
Yellow Cards_Kallman, Minnesota, 21st; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 75th; Ibson, Minnesota, 86th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Juan Guzman Jr..
A_19,256 (20,213)
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson, Kevin Venegas; Ibson, Sam Cronin, Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino; Abu Danladi (Rasmus Schuller, 79th), Christian Ramirez.
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Justen Glad, Aaron Maund; Danilo Acosta (Sebastian Saucedo, 79th), Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland, Jefferson Savarino, Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 70th); Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata (Chris Wingert, 87th).