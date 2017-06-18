Sports Listen

Minnesota United-Real Salt Lake, Sums

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:31 am < a min read
Minnesota 0 0—0
Real Salt Lake 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Movsisyan, 5, 84th minute.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando.

Yellow Cards_Kallman, Minnesota, 21st; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 75th; Ibson, Minnesota, 86th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Juan Guzman Jr..

A_19,256 (20,213)

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson, Kevin Venegas; Ibson, Sam Cronin, Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino; Abu Danladi (Rasmus Schuller, 79th), Christian Ramirez.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Justen Glad, Aaron Maund; Danilo Acosta (Sebastian Saucedo, 79th), Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland, Jefferson Savarino, Luis Silva (Yura Movsisyan, 70th); Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata (Chris Wingert, 87th).

