Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mississippi St. beats So.…

Mississippi St. beats So. Miss 8-1 to force decisive rematch

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jacob Billingsley allowed one run in his first career complete game, Josh Lovelady highlighted a four-RBI performance with his first home run of the season, and Mississippi State beat Southern Miss 8-1 to force a winner-take-all game late Monday night in the NCAA tournament’s Hattiesburg Regional.

Mississippi State (39-25) won a third straight game while facing elimination. The Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the third — four with two outs. One came on a balk by reliever J.C. Keys, who then gave up a three-run homer to Lovelady, making it 5-1.

MSU’s Brent Rooker added a towering two-run homer toward center in the sixth.

Billingsley (2-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. He threw 124 pitches, scattered six hits and struck out five.

Advertisement

It was the first defeat in the regional for host Southern Miss (50-15), whose starter, Colt Smith (6-2), took the loss after leaving the game in the third.

The start of the game was delayed nearly five hours by rain.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mississippi St. beats So.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.