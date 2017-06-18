Mitchell, Fever rally for road win of season, 91-79 over Sky

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Tiffany Mitchell scored a season-high 19 points and the Indiana Fever overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 91-79 on Sunday night.

Candice Dupree had 18 points, Erlana Larkins added a season-high 16, and Shenise Johnson had 14 for Indiana (6-6). Briann January had 10 points and seven assists.

Johnson’s putback of a missed layup by Erica Wheeler gave the Fever the lead for good and sparked a 10-0 that made it 79-69 midway through the fourth quarter. Four Indiana players scored in that stretch as Johnson hit two technical free throws — the first coming when Chicago’s Stephanie Dolson argued an offensive foul with 7:33 to play and the second after Dolson was called for defensive 3-seconds nearly 90 seconds later.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (2-9) with 18 points. Tamera Young added 16 points, and Jessica Breland had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana committed just four turnovers, while forcing 18, and won its first road game in six tries this season.