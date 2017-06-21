Sports Listen

Sports News

MLB, players union donate $1M to Negro Leagues museum in KC

By DAVE SKRETTA June 21, 2017 10:37 am < a min read
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Major League Baseball and its players union have donated $1 million to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City to support its operations, expansion and educational opportunities.

Baseball Commissioner Bob Manfred and union director Tony Clark announced the grant Wednesday.

The Negro Leagues museum was founded in 1990 in a one-room office in Kansas City and has grown into an attraction that draws thousands of visitors every year. Many big league players make it a point to stop by when their teams are in town to play the Royals.

Earlier this year, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones toured it and made a $20,000 donation.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

