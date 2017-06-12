Monday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Arcenio Leon to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Chris Heston to Rochester (IL). Reinstated SS Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett.
Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Brandon Finnegan to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Justin Marks outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Derrick Fox.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Brandon Guske.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Tony Caldwell.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Joeanthony Rivera.
When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded RHP Henry Hirsch to Sussex County (Can-Am) for a player to be named.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Trey Griffey. Signed WR Chris Briggs.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Austin Apodaca, OL Kodi Kieler, DL Lawrence Virgil and Caleb Bostic, LB George Stone, DBs Terrence Frederick and Tahaan Goodman and WRs Darrin Peterson, TJ Lowder, Quinshad Davis and Larry Raper.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Keith McCambridge coach of Hartford (AHL).
LA SALLE — Announced the resignation of men’s golf coach Brad Kane.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Kate Popovec director of women’s basketball player development.
TULANE — Elevated sailing from club status to varsity.