Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Arcenio Leon to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Chris Heston to Rochester (IL). Reinstated SS Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Brandon Finnegan to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Justin Marks outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Derrick Fox.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Brandon Guske.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Tony Caldwell.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Joeanthony Rivera.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded RHP Henry Hirsch to Sussex County (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Trey Griffey. Signed WR Chris Briggs.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Austin Apodaca, OL Kodi Kieler, DL Lawrence Virgil and Caleb Bostic, LB George Stone, DBs Terrence Frederick and Tahaan Goodman and WRs Darrin Peterson, TJ Lowder, Quinshad Davis and Larry Raper.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Keith McCambridge coach of Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Announced the resignation of men’s golf coach Brad Kane.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Kate Popovec director of women’s basketball player development.

TULANE — Elevated sailing from club status to varsity.