Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 2:59 pm 1 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Arcenio Leon to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Chris Heston to Rochester (IL). Reinstated SS Jorge Polanco from the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Ben Heller from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Gwinnett.

Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Brandon Finnegan to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Justin Marks outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Derrick Fox.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Brandon Guske.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed C Tony Caldwell.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Joeanthony Rivera.

When will Congress approve another round of Base Realignment and Closures (BRAC)? Check out the latest defense news.
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded RHP Henry Hirsch to Sussex County (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Trey Griffey. Signed WR Chris Briggs.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Austin Apodaca, OL Kodi Kieler, DL Lawrence Virgil and Caleb Bostic, LB George Stone, DBs Terrence Frederick and Tahaan Goodman and WRs Darrin Peterson, TJ Lowder, Quinshad Davis and Larry Raper.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Keith McCambridge coach of Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

LA SALLE — Announced the resignation of men’s golf coach Brad Kane.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Kate Popovec director of women’s basketball player development.

TULANE — Elevated sailing from club status to varsity.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.