Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Moore scores 18 of…

Moore scores 18 of 22 points in 1st half, Lynx beat Mystics

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 12:30 am < a min read
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maya Moore had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Sylvia Fowles added 21 points and 15 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-76 on Friday night.

Minnesota started with a 9-0 run and led 50-36 at the break behind Moore, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds by the half. Washington pulled within 75-68 with 6:48 left but the Mystics went scoreless for two minutes and trailed 83-68.

Lindsay Whalen added 12 points and Rebekkah Brunson scored 11 for Minnesota (10-1), which bounced back after a 98-93 home loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. The Lynx made 23 of 28 free throws and outrebounded the Mystics 43-31.

Tayler Hill led Washington (7-5) with 21 points and Elena Delle Donne had 17 points and eight rebounds. Coach Mike Thibault missed the game as he was at the funeral for his father.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Delle Donne scored 10 of Washington’s 15 first-quarter points.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Moore scores 18 of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates bees

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.