Moore scores 18 of 22 points in 1st half, Lynx beat Mystics

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maya Moore had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Sylvia Fowles added 21 points and 15 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-76 on Friday night.
Minnesota started with a 9-0 run and led 50-36 at the break behind Moore, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds by the half. Washington pulled within 75-68 with 6:48 left but the Mystics went scoreless for two minutes and trailed 83-68.
Lindsay Whalen added 12 points and Rebekkah Brunson scored 11 for Minnesota (10-1), which bounced back after a 98-93 home loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. The Lynx made 23 of 28 free throws and outrebounded the Mystics 43-31.
Tayler Hill led Washington (7-5) with 21 points and Elena Delle Donne had 17 points and eight rebounds. Coach Mike Thibault missed the game as he was at the funeral for his father.
Delle Donne scored 10 of Washington’s 15 first-quarter points.