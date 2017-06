By The Associated Press

Most points scored by one team in the first quarter of an NBA playoff game:

49 — Cleveland vs. Golden Sate (33), F, Game 4, June 9, 2017 (will update at end of game)

45 — LA Lakers vs. Phoenix (24), 1R, Game 1, April 18, 1985 (LAL win 142-114)

45 — Dallas vs. LA Lakers (33), CSF, Game 4, May 4, 1986 (Dal won 120-118)

45 — Houston vs. Golden State (22), CF, Game 4, May 25, 2015 (Hou won 128-115)

45 — Golden State at Portland (22), 1R, Game 4, April 24, 2017 (GS won 128-103)