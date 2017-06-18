Sports Listen

Movsisyan, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 1-0

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 12:33 am < a min read
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Yura Movsisyan scored a late goal and Real Salt Lake beat expansion Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Movsisyan chipped in from point-blank range in the 84th minute. Justen Glad’s header of a corner kick by Joao Plata was stopped by Bobby Shuttleworth, but the goalkeeper lost control of the ball and Movsisyan poked home his fifth goal of the season.

Shuttleworth had a season-high eight saves, his most since recording nine for New England in a 0-0 draw at Portland on May 2, 2013, as Real Salt Lake outshot Minnesota 29-5.

Salt Lake (5-10-2) allowed 11 combined goals in its last two matches with goalkeeper Nick Rimando on international duty. The 38-year old returned Saturday and, despite making just one save, improved his MLS career regular-season records for shutouts (133) and saves (1,488).

Minnesota (4-9-2) has lost two in a row and four of its last five.

Real Salt Lake’s Kyle Beckerman, on warning from the MLS Disciplinary Committee, was shown a yellow card and will be suspended one match.

