Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Murray and Del Potro…

Murray and Del Potro meet again; Wawrinka also in action

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 5:04 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Andy Murray takes on familiar rival Juan Martin del Potro in remaining third-round play at the French Open on Saturday.

They each had a significant win last year with Murray taking gold at the Rio Olympics final and Del Potro edging a five-set thriller when Argentina beat Britain in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Murray leads the 29th-seeded Del Potro 6-3 in head-to-head matches, but this is their first meeting in a major since Murray’s win at the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2008.

Following them onto Court Philippe Chatrier will be No. 15 Gael Monfils and No. 24 Richard Gasquet. The Frenchmen meet for the 14th time with Monfils 7-6 up.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Italian Fabio Fognini, who is seeded 28th.

Second-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova and No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania headline women’s play.

Pliskova faces Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Halep plays No. 26 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Murray and Del Potro…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.