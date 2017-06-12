Sports Listen

Nadal up to No. 2; Djokovic slides to No. 4, worst since ’09

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:06 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — French Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal has moved up two spots to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, his highest placing since October 2014.

Novak Djokovic slid from No. 2 to No. 4 on Monday, his lowest status in 7½ years. He lost in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, which he won a year ago.

Andy Murray retains his No. 1 ranking after a semifinal exit in Paris, and Stan Wawrinka stays at No. 3 after losing to Nadal 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in Sunday’s final.

Roger Federer is still No. 5 after missing the French Open for the second year in a row.

The next Grand Slam tournament, Wimbledon, starts on July 3.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

