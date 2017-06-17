Napoli hits 2 of Rangers’ 4 homers in 10-4 win over Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning to power the Texas Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Saturday.

Napoli’s two-run drive capped a five-run first that sent the Rangers to their seventh win in eight games. Seattle lost its third in a row.

Martin Perez (3-6) won for the first time since May 18. He left with a 5-4 lead with one out in the sixth after giving up a 463-foot, three-run homer to straightaway center by Mike Zunino.

Yovani Gallardo (3-7) retired the first two batters in the opening inning before giving up five straight hits.

Advertisement

Odor hit a leadoff homer in the sixth off Dan Altavilla. Napoli and Choo later tagged the reliever for two-run drives.

Zunino’s three RBIs gave him 22 in June, a team record for catchers in a month. Dan Wilson held the club record with 21 in April 1996. Zunino is hitting .329 with seven homers since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 22.

Perez allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked two.

CLIMBING THE LADDER

Adrian Beltre’s single in the Texas first was career hit No. 2,957, giving him sole possession of 33rd place. He was tied with Wee Willie Keeler. Beltre, 38, is 41st in career home runs with 446.

SHORT HOPS

Seattle recalled RHP Rob Whalen from Tacoma, claimed RHP Pat Light off waivers from Pittsburgh, optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Double-A Arkansas and outrighted RHP Ryne Harper to Tacoma. Light will report to Tacoma. … Texas designated 1B-OF Peter O’Brien, who was at Triple-A Round Rock, for assignment. … Rangers INF Hanser Alberto, out all season with an injured right shoulder, will have surgery on Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS Jean Segura (ankle sprain) is expected to make multiple rehab starts early next week.

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (strained left oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday. He allowed 10 hits and four earned runs in four innings last Wednesday in a 13-2 loss at Houston.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Christian Bergman (3-4) has a 10.61 road ERA this season in four starts.

Rangers: RHP Yu Darvish (6-4) is 5-0 in seven previous career starts at home vs. the Mariners.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball