NASCAR Camping World Truck-Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International Results

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 8:50 pm 1 min read
Friday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 49 points.

2. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.

3. (12) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 200, 0, 34.

4. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 0, 45.

5. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 38.

6. (14) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

7. (18) Regan Smith, Ford, 200, 0, 30.

8. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 32.

9. (8) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 199, 0, 34.

10. (2) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 199, 0, 46.

11. (13) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 199, 0, 41.

12. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199, 0, 37.

13. (10) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 198, 0, 28.

14. (5) Jesse Little, Toyota, 198, 0, 36.

15. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 0.

16. (17) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 197, 0, 21.

17. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 0.

18. (24) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 190, 0, 0.

19. (28) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 0, 18.

20. (15) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, suspension, 115, 0, 25.

21. (7) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, accident, 96, 0, 16.

22. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 0, 17.

23. (23) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, accident, 89, 0, 14.

24. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, engine, 82, 0, 13.

25. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 35, 0, 12.

26. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, brakes, 27, 0, 11.

27. (19) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 22, 0, 10.

28. (22) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, accident, 20, 0, 9.

29. (27) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, vibration, 16, 0, 0.

30. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, vibration, 12, 0, 7.

31. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, electrical, 4, 0, 6.

32. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, brakes, 4, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.128 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .270 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; R.Truex 1-47; M.Crafton 48-93; B.Rhodes 94-164; C.Briscoe 165-167; J.Sauter 168-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Rhodes, 1 time for 70 laps; R.Truex, 1 time for 46 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 45 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 32 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 1; K.Grala, 1; J.Sauter, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 291; 2. C.Bell, 239; 3. M.Crafton, 232; 4. B.Rhodes, 215; 5. C.Briscoe, 208; 6. R.Truex, 185; 7. G.Enfinger, 181; 8. K.Grala, 175; 9. N.Gragson, 145; 10. R.Smith, 144.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

