NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 9:50 am < a min read
Feb. 24 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kaz Grala)

March 4 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

April 1 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (Chase Elliott)

May 12 — Toyota Tundra 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Kyle Busch)

May 19 — Charlotte 200, Concord, N.C. (Kyle Busch)

June 2 — Dover 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

June 9 — Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas

June 17 — Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

June 23 — Iowa 200, Newton, Iowa

July 6 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

July 19 — Eldora 150, Rossburg, Ohio

July 29 — Pocono Mountains 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 12 — LTi Printing 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 27 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sep. 15 — Chicagoland 225, Joliet, Ill.

Sep. 23 — UNOH 175, Loudon, N.H.

Sep. 30 — Las Vegas 350, Las Vegas

Oct. 14 — fred’s 250 powered by Coca-Cola, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 28 — Alpha Energy Solutions 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 — Longhorn 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders
Through June 2

1. Johnny Sauter, 291.

2. Christopher Bell, 239.

3. Matt Crafton, 232.

4. Ben Rhodes, 215.

5. Chase Briscoe, 208.

6. Ryan Truex, 185.

7. Grant Enfinger, 181.

8. Kaz Grala, 175.

9. Timothy Peters, 170.

10. Noah Gragson, 145.

11. Regan Smith, 144.

12. John Hunter Nemechek, 141.

13. Austin Cindric, 137.

14. Brett Moffitt, 126.

15. Cody Coughlin, 118.

16. Justin Haley, 86.

17. Austin Wayne Self, 82.

18. Wendell Chavous, 82.

19. T.J. Bell, 70.

20. Joe Nemechek, 68.

Sports News
