Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League

National League

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 19 .635
New York 23 28 .451
Atlanta 22 29 .431 10½
Miami 21 30 .412 11½
Philadelphia 17 34 .333 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 25 .528
St. Louis 25 25 .500
Chicago 25 27 .481
Cincinnati 24 28 .462
Pittsburgh 24 30 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 21 .611
Arizona 33 22 .600 ½
Colorado 33 22 .600 ½
San Francisco 22 33 .400 11½
San Diego 22 33 .400 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Seattle 10, Colorado 4

Miami 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 6, San Francisco 3

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 5, 14 innings

Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4

Miami 10, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Colorado 0

Washington 3, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 1:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-3) at Miami (Locke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-5) at Miami (Urena 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.