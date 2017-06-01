|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|New York
|23
|28
|.451
|9½
|Atlanta
|22
|29
|.431
|10½
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|11½
|Philadelphia
|17
|34
|.333
|15½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|St. Louis
|25
|25
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|25
|27
|.481
|2½
|Cincinnati
|24
|28
|.462
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|30
|.444
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Arizona
|33
|22
|.600
|½
|Colorado
|33
|22
|.600
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|33
|.400
|11½
|San Diego
|22
|33
|.400
|11½
___
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4
Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 4
Miami 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 6, San Francisco 3
Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 5, 14 innings
Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4
Miami 10, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
L.A. Angels 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Colorado 0
Washington 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 1:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-3) at Miami (Locke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-5) at Miami (Urena 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4), 10:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10 p.m.