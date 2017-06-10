|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|32
|.458
|10½
|Miami
|27
|33
|.450
|11
|New York
|25
|33
|.431
|12
|Philadelphia
|21
|38
|.356
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Chicago
|30
|30
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|29
|31
|.483
|3
|St. Louis
|27
|32
|.458
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|35
|.426
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Los Angeles
|37
|25
|.597
|2½
|Arizona
|37
|26
|.587
|3
|San Francisco
|25
|38
|.397
|15
|San Diego
|24
|38
|.387
|15½
Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 12, Pittsburgh 7
Texas 5, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 2
San Diego 6, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:00 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:00 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Locke 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Adleman 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.