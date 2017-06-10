Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League

National League

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:14 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 22 .633
Miami 27 33 .450 11
Atlanta 27 33 .450 11
New York 26 33 .441 11½
Philadelphia 21 38 .356 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 29 .532
Chicago 30 30 .500 2
Cincinnati 29 31 .483 3
St. Louis 27 32 .458
Pittsburgh 26 35 .426
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 40 23 .635
Los Angeles 37 25 .597
Arizona 37 26 .587 3
San Francisco 25 38 .397 15
San Diego 24 38 .387 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 12, Pittsburgh 7

Texas 5, Washington 2

Advertisement

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 6, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:00 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Locke 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Turley 0-0) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Adleman 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 4:40 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.