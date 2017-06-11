|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|New York
|27
|33
|.450
|10½
|Miami
|27
|34
|.443
|11
|Atlanta
|27
|34
|.443
|11
|Philadelphia
|21
|39
|.350
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Chicago
|30
|31
|.492
|2
|Cincinnati
|29
|32
|.475
|3
|St. Louis
|28
|32
|.467
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|27
|35
|.435
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Los Angeles
|38
|25
|.603
|2½
|Arizona
|38
|26
|.594
|3
|San Francisco
|25
|39
|.391
|16
|San Diego
|24
|39
|.381
|16½
Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 7, Miami 6
Kansas City 12, San Diego 6
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1, 2nd game
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.