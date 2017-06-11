Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:10 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 23 .623
New York 27 33 .450 10½
Atlanta 27 34 .443 11
Miami 27 35 .435 11½
Philadelphia 21 39 .350 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 30 .524
Chicago 30 31 .492 2
Cincinnati 29 32 .475 3
St. Louis 28 32 .467
Pittsburgh 28 35 .444 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 41 23 .641
Los Angeles 38 25 .603
Arizona 38 26 .594 3
San Francisco 25 39 .391 16
San Diego 24 39 .381 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 6

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1, 2nd game

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

