National League

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 24 .613
New York 28 33 .459
Miami 27 35 .435 11
Atlanta 27 35 .435 11
Philadelphia 21 40 .344 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 31 .516
Chicago 31 31 .500 1
St. Louis 29 32 .475
Cincinnati 29 33 .468 3
Pittsburgh 28 35 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 41 24 .631
Los Angeles 39 25 .609
Arizona 39 26 .600 2
San Francisco 26 39 .400 15
San Diego 24 40 .375 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 7, Miami 6

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1, 2nd game

Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8

Texas 5, Washington 1

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 8, San Diego 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 4-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

