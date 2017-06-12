|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|New York
|28
|33
|.459
|9½
|Miami
|27
|35
|.435
|11
|Atlanta
|27
|35
|.435
|11
|Philadelphia
|21
|40
|.344
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Chicago
|31
|31
|.500
|1
|St. Louis
|29
|32
|.475
|2½
|Cincinnati
|29
|33
|.468
|3
|Pittsburgh
|28
|35
|.444
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Los Angeles
|39
|25
|.609
|1½
|Arizona
|39
|26
|.600
|2
|San Francisco
|26
|39
|.400
|15
|San Diego
|24
|40
|.375
|16½
___
Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 1, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 7, Miami 6
Kansas City 12, San Diego 6
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1, 2nd game
Arizona 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado 5
San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8
Texas 5, Washington 1
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 7
Kansas City 8, San Diego 3
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 4-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.