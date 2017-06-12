|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|New York
|29
|33
|.468
|9
|Miami
|27
|35
|.435
|11
|Atlanta
|27
|35
|.435
|11
|Philadelphia
|21
|40
|.344
|16½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Chicago
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|St. Louis
|29
|32
|.475
|2½
|Cincinnati
|29
|33
|.468
|3
|Pittsburgh
|29
|35
|.453
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Los Angeles
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|Arizona
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|San Francisco
|26
|39
|.400
|14½
|San Diego
|24
|40
|.375
|16
___
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Colorado 5
San Francisco 13, Minnesota 8
Texas 5, Washington 1
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 7
Kansas City 8, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.